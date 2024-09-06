SLO County Elections partners with Cal Poly to launch Spanish-language voter information events

The County of San Luis Obispo Clerk-Recorder’s Office announced Friday that it has partnered with Cal Poly faculty and students to bring the Latino Voter Engagement Project to SLO county.

The project consists of a series of Spanish-language voter information events that will be held around the county throughout September.

Organizers say the goal of the series is to bring election information to Spanish-speaking residents in a comfortable, welcoming environment that addresses their specific questions.

"Among other things, this partnership means that the Elections Office can speak directly with people through in-person gatherings organized by the Cal Poly team," Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano said.

Officials say that Cal Poly faculty advisors Victoria Zamora and Marion Winrow Hart introduced the project to the Clerk-Recorder's Office in late spring.

"Working alongside the Clerk-Recorder's office, we’re excited to help engage Spanish-speaking communities who have historically faced barriers to access, particularly around language," said Victoria Zamora, co-mentor of the Latino Voter Engagement Project.

Bilingual staff from the Elections Office will be part of the team sharing information at six planned events.

Officials say there is no cost to attend or RSVP required, and event organizers are providing childcare for those who need it.

Topics covered at the events will include why to vote, how to vote, local government roles and impact, county resources, and what specific contests are on the ballot in November.

The full list of informational events includes:



Atascadero Library: Sept. 10, 5-7 p.m.

Nipomo Library: Sept. 11, 4-6 p.m.

San Miguel Library: Sept. 18, 4-6 p.m.

Oceano Elementary School: Sept. 20, 4-6 p.m.

Cambria Library: Sept. 24, 4-5:30 p.m.

San Luis Obispo Library: Sept. 25, 4-6 p.m.

For more information about any of the events, you can contact Victoria Zamora via email at ezamor12@calpoly.edu.