SLO County emergency sirens to undergo low-volume ‘growl’ tests this week

The San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services will be testing its Early Warning System sirens over the next couple of days.

During these tests, scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 12 and Thursday, Nov. 13, each siren will be tested individually at a low volume for just a few seconds.

OES officials say these “growl” tests are done quarterly and are required to ensure that the system is working properly.

The sirens were installed as one of the requirements for operating the Diablo Canyon Power Plant, but emergency officials say they can be used for any type of emergency that requires the public to take action, like a tsunami or dam failure.

There are 130 emergency sirens located throughout the Diablo Canyon Emergency Planning Zone, which includes Cayucos, Morro Bay, Los Osos, San Luis Obispo, Avila Beach, See Canyon, Price Canyon, the Five Cities, and Nipomo.

When the sirens sound in an emergency, the public is advised to tune to a local TV or radio station for further information.

To learn more about the siren system and sign up for emergency alerts, visit PrepareSLO.org.