SLO County, FEMA opens mobile disaster relief registration sites

The County of San Luis Obispo Office of Emergency Services is opening a Mobile Registration Intake Center to assist residents impacted by January’s severe weather.

FEMA staff will be at the mobile registration sites to help people register for storm assistance without needing to drive to the Disaster Recovery Center in San Luis Obispo.

The registration site will be available at the following locations:

Nipomo Community Services District: Saturday February 11 and Sunday February 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Cayucos Library: Monday, February 13 and Tuesday February 14 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Cambria Library: Wednesday February 15 and Thursday, February 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Applications can also be submitted online at the FEMA disaster assistance website.