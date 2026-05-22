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SLO County libraries are adding summer hours

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County of San Luis Obispo
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Posted

Four San Luis Obispo County Public Library locations will offer expanded hours during June and July 2026.

Two North County libraries are adding hours to give residents a place to cool off during summer heat.

Shandon Library will open an extra day on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a lunch closure from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. San Miguel Library will add Friday hours from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Two South County locations are also expanding their schedules to accommodate additional summer traffic related to the temporary closure of the Arroyo Grande Library.

Oceano Library will add Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Shell Beach Library will open Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Hours for all 14 County of San Luis Obispo Public Library locations are available here: https://catalog.slolibrary.org/?browseCategory=slo_new_books__coming_soon.

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