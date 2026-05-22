SLO County libraries are adding summer hours

Four San Luis Obispo County Public Library locations will offer expanded hours during June and July 2026.

Two North County libraries are adding hours to give residents a place to cool off during summer heat.

Shandon Library will open an extra day on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a lunch closure from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. San Miguel Library will add Friday hours from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Two South County locations are also expanding their schedules to accommodate additional summer traffic related to the temporary closure of the Arroyo Grande Library.

Oceano Library will add Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Shell Beach Library will open Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Hours for all 14 County of San Luis Obispo Public Library locations are available here: https://catalog.slolibrary.org/?browseCategory=slo_new_books__coming_soon.