SLO County making changes to street parking near crosswalks to comply with new state law

The San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department is working to implement parking restrictions near crosswalks throughout the county due to a new state law.

With California Assembly Bill 413 taking effect this year, the county will begin to formally prevent parking, stopping and standing within 20 feet of unmarked or marked crosswalks, and 15 feet within a curb extension. The goal is to increase crosswalk visibility for drivers and pedestrians.

Also known as a “daylighted area,” parking in these spots is a violation despite pavement markings. However, the county will begin to make changes, including the installation of striping and additional pavement markers, at affected intersections.

According to the county, these changes will appear gradually. A Public Works Maintenance Crew will complete the work as part of their routine maintenance and road improvement activities.

School zones, other special zones, marked parking near crosswalks, and crosswalks where unmarked parking is present will be prioritized.

County staff expect fewer than 25 marked parking spaces to be affected countywide.

