SLO County man found guilty of multiple sex crimes on four children

A San Luis Obispo jury has found 43-year-old Edgar Guevara guilty of multiple counts of child molestation and forced sex acts on four separate children.

Officials from the district attorney's office said the crime took place in San Luis Obispo County between 2004 and 2022 and involved four victims under the age of 14.

During the trial, jurors received evidence that in 2007, Guevara was convicted of committing a sex crime on a person under the age of 18, according to the press release.

Guevara was also convicted of Criminal Threats in 2001, which was a strike under California's Three Strikes Law, officials said.

“For years this defendant used manipulation, force, and fear to sexually assault four children. Today, he got what he deserved,” Deputy District Attorney Danielle Baker said. “Each of the young survivors overcame unique challenges to report and testify against their abuser and we are so grateful for their bravery. A special thank you to District Attorney Investigator Rose Denny and the DA Bureau of Investigation for their tireless work to bring this defendant to justice, and to the jury for their focused effort in reaching just verdicts.”

Guevara is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 23 for sentencing and faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison.