SLO County NAACP hosts rally for Daunte Wright

The San Luis Obispo County chapter of the NAACP hosted a rally at the SLO County Courthouse in honor of Daunte Wright.

The chapter president, Reverend Stephen Vines, arrived to set up at 5 p.m. The event began at 6 p.m. and ended around 7:15 p.m.

The rally had speakers, music, and spoken word, all to honor Daunte Wright, who was killed on April 11, in Minneapolis, MN.

More than a hundred people were in attendance, with peacekeepers in the perimeter.

Other groups attended as well, including local representatives of the Latino Outreach Council and Bend the Arc. Both of whom had representatives who spoke in solidarity.

The KSBY team reached out to the San Luis Obispo Police Department who told us they were aware of the event, and were monitoring but less visibly.

They said they spoke with organizers prior to the event.

A Minneapolis police officer fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. Wright was 20 years old.

Wright's loved ones laid him to rest in Minneapolis on Thursday.