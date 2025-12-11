SLO County nonprofit aims to deliver 1,000 holiday gifts to seniors

For many, the holiday season is a time of joy and togetherness. But for some seniors, it can also be a season of loneliness. One local nonprofit is working to change that by making sure older adults in San Luis Obispo County feel remembered and celebrated.

At the Arroyo Grande Care Center, Peggy Bittle’s holiday wish is simple.

“Some people just want companionship. To be remembered,” she said. Thanks to Senior Angels of the Central Coast, she and her fellow residents won’t be forgotten. The nonprofit, founded by Angelita Miranda, fulfills wish lists for seniors in care facilities and those in People's Self-Help Housing.

“It means the world — it’s exciting knowing that you’re not forgotten,” Bittle said. This year marks the organization’s fifth holiday season. Miranda started by delivering 150 gifts in her first year; today, she’s aiming to serve 1,000 seniors countywide.

“I cry every year,” Miranda said. “It’s amazing to be able to remind them that the community cares.”

Making this happen truly takes a village. Local businesses like Tribe Coffeehouse have partnered with the nonprofit as drop-off locations for donations.

“We’re so community-oriented,” Tribe Coffeehouse owner Amy Pinkerton explained. “It’s great to get everybody to come together.” Once collected, the gifts are shared with senior care centers and organizations across the region. At Arroyo Grande Care Center, Activities Director Jessa Crabtree says the delivery day is a celebration.

“We definitely throw a party because we want to make a big deal about it,” Crabtree said. “It’s for them.”

Miranda hopes the effort continues to grow, helping more facilities and involving more of the community each year.

“As we grow, I hope to help more facilities and get the community more involved,” she said.

There’s still time to spread cheer this holiday season. Donations can be made through the nonprofit’s Amazon wishlist or by monetary contributions. The Arroyo Grande Care Center will host its holiday party next Tuesday, where gifts will be unwrapped and shared with residents. To donate you can visit their website here.