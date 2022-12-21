SLO County offers free mental health resources to fight the “holiday blues”

December brings to mind Christmas lights, Santa Claus, family gatherings and parades.

However, it is also a time of stress for many people, whether it is shopping for the perfect gift, planning a holiday trip, or coping with the loss of a loved one.

This year, there’s another factor: inflation.

According to a survey by AFLAC, in 2022, 78% of the people surveyed said they were choosing one cost-cutting measure this holiday season.

“If you’re wondering if you’re feeling the holiday blues, it can present itself in two different ways. It can present physically with a backache, headache, fatigue, you’re just feeling tired all the time,” explained SLO County Behavioral Health Public Information Officer Caroline Schmidt. “Mentally, if you are noticing signs of depression or tiredness, maybe you’re also a little bit on edge, you’re overreacting quickly to things that are making you upset. ”

To avoid the holiday blues, it is important to put yourself first.

Schmidt advises the following:

Set boundaries with your friends and family members for gatherings.

Think about volunteering.

Know your substance limits.

Don’t overextend or overschedule.

Stick to your budget.

“If you’re noticing yourself get stressed out or feeling anxious and overwhelmed, read a book, set aside time to watch that Hallmark movie that you have cued up, really focus on yourself and making sure you stay stress-free, so when you do have time to spend with loved ones, you’re the best version of yourself,” added Schmidt.

For those dealing with a recent loss, the county reminds the community that Hospice SLO and Wilshire Hospice offer free grief support groups.

For more tips and key hotline numbers, click here.