SLO County offers resources for Mental Health Awareness month

San Luis Obispo County has plans to support the community for Mental Health Awareness Month this May.

Beginning May 4, the county will be hosting a drive-thru event at five locations.

There will be self-care packages handed out as well as gift certificates for House of Bread.

The locations and times are as follows:

Tuesday, May 4, 2021. 9:30 a.m - 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church in Nipomo

Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at Baywood Elementary in Los Osos

Thursday, May 20, 2021. 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Cambria Grammar School and District Office

Friday, May 21, 2021, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at Transitions Mental Health Association in San Luis Obispo

Friday, May 28, 2021, 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. at Paso Robles Housing Authority at Oak Park

The Behavioral Health Department will also be hosting a virtual event with keynote speaker Frank Warren, creator of PostSecret, on May 6 from 6-8 p.m. Click here to register.

Many more virtual resources and activities will be offered, including a youth town hall. For more information, visit the county's website.