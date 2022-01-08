Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

SLO County Office of Education reports all local schools received COVID test kits

items.[0].image.alt
Santiago Mejia/AP
FILE — In this Aug. 11, 2021 file photo Joy Harrison instructs her second graders at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, in Oakland, Calif. Public school teachers and staff returning to the classroom in August fueled another impressive month of job gains in California according to data from the California Employment Development Department, released Friday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool,File)
COVID-19 masks schools
Posted at 3:58 PM, Jan 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-08 19:06:37-05

The San Luis Obispo County Office of Education said that all local schools including districts, charters, private and parochial received COVID-19 test kits as of Jan. 6, 2022.

The San Luis Obispo County Office of Education is facing staffing shortages upon return from the winter break.

The agency reports that school agencies are experiencing a 5% to 15% absences from workers calling in sick.

The San Luis Obispo County Office of Education said they are following the latest COVID-19 public health guidance for isolated patients provided to schools this week.

“Isolation can end after day five if symptoms are not present or are resolving and a diagnostic specimen collected on day five or later tests negative,” as stated by Dr. Sohil Sud, the Co-Lead of the Safe Schools for All Team in coordination with the California Department of Public Health.

According to the CDPH, isolation applies to those infected with COVID-19 while quarantine is for individuals who had contact with someone sick.

Guidelines for quarantines have not changed, but CDPH is reviewing them.

The San Luis Obispo County Office of Education added that they are looking forward to receiving more personal protective equipment (PPE), which includes N95 masks for staff members, from the state.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png