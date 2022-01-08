SLO County Office of Education reports all local schools received COVID test kits

The San Luis Obispo County Office of Education said that all local schools including districts, charters, private and parochial received COVID-19 test kits as of Jan. 6, 2022.

The San Luis Obispo County Office of Education is facing staffing shortages upon return from the winter break.

The agency reports that school agencies are experiencing a 5% to 15% absences from workers calling in sick.

The San Luis Obispo County Office of Education said they are following the latest COVID-19 public health guidance for isolated patients provided to schools this week.

“Isolation can end after day five if symptoms are not present or are resolving and a diagnostic specimen collected on day five or later tests negative,” as stated by Dr. Sohil Sud, the Co-Lead of the Safe Schools for All Team in coordination with the California Department of Public Health.

According to the CDPH, isolation applies to those infected with COVID-19 while quarantine is for individuals who had contact with someone sick.

Guidelines for quarantines have not changed, but CDPH is reviewing them.

The San Luis Obispo County Office of Education added that they are looking forward to receiving more personal protective equipment (PPE), which includes N95 masks for staff members, from the state.