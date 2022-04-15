SLO County partners with Meathead Movers, donates surplus COVID supplies to Ukraine

San Luis Obispo County has sent three shipments of medical supplies to Ukraine, county officials say.

The shipments, which went out in the past two weeks, contain surplus supplies ordered as part of the county's COVID-19 response. The most recent shipment went out on Wednesday, April 13.

The county has partnered with Meathead Movers to send the supplies to Ukraine, a San Luis Obispo-based moving company located at 3600 S. Higuera Street.

The most recent shipment included 100,000 medical gloves, 1,000 MRE (emergency meal rations) and 300 medical scrubs.

In March, Meathead Movers partnered with Operation USA to gather supplies to send to Ukraine.