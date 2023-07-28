SLO County Pets of the Week Baxter and Tiffany are ready for their forever homes

Every week we feature an available pet from a local shelter but this week we are upping the anti with two adorable pets who are ready for adoption in San Luis Obispo County.

First up is Baxter, from the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Shelter.

Baxter is just over a year old and loves attention. In may he was found as a stray and brought into the county shelter where he has been winning hearts ever since. He will make a wonderful family dog, loves kids and gets along with all the other pets in the shelter. He loves attention and is always down for an adventure.

For more information on Baxter or any animal at SLO County Animal Services, you can visit them at 865 Oaklahoma Ave. They are open 6 days a week or call them Mon-Sat at 805-781-4400.

Turing our attention down the road to Woods Humane Society and our feline friends our second Pet of the Week is Tiffany, she is one of the more than 30 kittens at the shelter right now. She is quite the rambunctious and sassy ball of fur who loves to play with her siblings and climb all over those who come to visit her.

To check out the adoptable animals at Woods, visit WoodsHumane.org.

Additionally, for more details on their kitten promotion visit this link.

