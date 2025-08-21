SLO County requests damage reports from those impacted by the Gifford Fire

The San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services is asking residents, business owners, and agricultural operators affected by the Gifford Fire to report property damage or losses sustained as a result of the wildfire.

Reports will assist the County in assessing the overall impact of the fire and in determining what local, state, or federal resources may be available to support recovery efforts.

“We understand the impacts the Gifford Fire has had on our agricultural community. Gathering accurate damage reports is essential for helping us advocate for assistance,” said Scotty Jalbert, Director of Emergency Services for San Luis Obispo County. “We’re asking those impacted to complete our form so we understand the full scope of damages caused by the fire and can begin moving toward recovery.”

All property owners who suffered agricultural-related losses should report them to County OES by filling out an online form available at RecoverSLO.org/GiffordFire.