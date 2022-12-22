SLO County residents invited to give input for Vineyard Drive corridor

The County of San Luis Obispo Public Works Department is inviting residents into the very early stages of what is expected to be a long-term Vineyard Drive corridor improvement plan.

For this step of the process, the department is asking for input about people's experiences and what transportation improvements they would like to see.

Once the Public Works Department has gathered resident input, it will incorporate it into a tentative overall plan:

Identify potential improvements

Research design, function, and construction

Identify potential funding sources

Create a strategy for future implementation

Along the way, the department will continue to inform the public through social media Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, local press, and Templeton Area Advisory Group meetings.

Click here for more information and to participate in the online survey.