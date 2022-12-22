Watch Now
SLO County residents invited to give input for Vineyard Drive corridor

Vineyard corridor signs.jpg
County of San Luis Obispo Department of Public Works
Posted at 6:02 PM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 21:02:01-05

The County of San Luis Obispo Public Works Department is inviting residents into the very early stages of what is expected to be a long-term Vineyard Drive corridor improvement plan.

For this step of the process, the department is asking for input about people's experiences and what transportation improvements they would like to see.

Once the Public Works Department has gathered resident input, it will incorporate it into a tentative overall plan:

  • Identify potential improvements
  • Research design, function, and construction
  • Identify potential funding sources
  • Create a strategy for future implementation

Along the way, the department will continue to inform the public through social media Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, local press, and Templeton Area Advisory Group meetings.

Click here for more information and to participate in the online survey.

