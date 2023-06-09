SLO County residents now eligible to apply for FEMA individual assistance

San Luis Obispo County residents are now eligible to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) individual assistance funds, which are meant for those who had property damaged by the storms earlier this year.

FEMA added SLO County to the list of counties that qualify for individual assistance on June 9, the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) announced today.

Previously, SLO County was only eligible for public assistance funds. Those funds were designated for public facilities damaged by storms.

Now, residents who were affected can apply for assistance.

Residents can do so by registering on the Disaster Assistance website, by calling (800) 621-3362 or through the FEMA app on a smartphone.

President Biden's April 3 Presidential Major Disaster Declaration authorized federal assistance for California counties that were affected by the waves of atmospheric storms that washed over the state.

Additional counties may be added as damage assessments continue.

"This declaration helps Californians in impacted counties through eligibility for several programs and supports that can include housing assistance, food aid, counseling, and medical and legal services," the California Office of Emergency Services press release said. "It also includes public assistance to help state, tribal and local governments with ongoing emergency response and recovery costs, and hazard mitigation."