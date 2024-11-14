SLO County rolls out 'life-saving' NaloxBox program to reduce opioid deaths

On Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo County Behavioral Health Department announced the launch of its NaloxBox program— an initiative aimed at reducing opioid overdose fatalities by providing community members with access to life-saving medication.

According to county officials, NaloxBoxes are self-contained, publicly accessible units that house essential tools for emergency overdose response, including Narcan, CPR face shields, gloves, and usage instructions.

The initiative was reportedly rolled out across the county in October, with 23 NaloxBoxes now available in some public parks, libraries, and county health centers.

Officials say each box is designed to provide essential assistance while emergency responders are on their way.

"The NaloxBox program is a critical resource for our community," said SLO Opioid Safety Coalition Coordinator Jenn Rhoads in a press release. "Last year alone, we lost 116 members of our community to overdoses. Having these resources accessible throughout the county means that anyone can step in and provide potentially life-saving assistance."

County representatives say funding for the NaloxBox program comes from SLO County’s Opioid Settlement Funds and the California Department of Health Care Services Naloxone Distribution Project.

To learn more about the NaloxBox program, find a full list of locations, or access personal Narcan kits, community members are advised to visit SLO County's NaloxBox webpage.