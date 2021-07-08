SLO County says that rent and utility relief is available

It isn’t too late for San Luis Obispo County residents to apply for rent and utilities assistance.

It’s a message the SLO County hopes to share following California’s extension of its COVID-19 eviction moratorium and rent relief program. The rent relief program offers to cover up to 100% of past due rent and utilities for eligible tenants and landlords, with coverage of past due payments dating back to April 1, 2020.

Both the rent relief program and the eviction moratorium have been extended through Sept. 30, 2021.

The county says that the online application process has been streamlined. Local applications are now available through Five Cities Homeless Coalition, Salvation Army, and United Way.

Residents are eligible for assistance if their annual 2020 income was less than 80% of SLO County's median income.

“This assistance can help renters and landlords stay on top of their bills and in their homes, as our community recovers from the pandemic,” says Rebecca Campbell, the Assistant County Administrative Officer.

Local organizations are ready to help with the application process, she says.

“If you or your renters have fallen behind on rent during the pandemic, now is the time to look into this program and apply if you are eligible,” Campbell says.

Renters who are eligible may also receive utilities assistance, whether they received rental assistance or not. These costs include electricity, gas, water/sewer, trash removal, Internet service and fuel oil, when the costs are not included in the cost of rent.

Residents can apply for relief online.

