SLO County Sheriff identifies victim of deadly shooting

KSBY
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's officials investigate a deadly shooting on Goldie Lane near Santa Margarita on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
Posted at 3:34 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 18:46:33-04

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the victim in a deadly shooting on Wednesday.

It happened at about 7:30 a.m. on Goldie Lane off Highway 58 east of Santa Margarita.

Sheriff's officials say Jack Dean Everhart, 42, was shot and later died.

The suspect, identified as Cruz Christopher Gomez, Jr., 42, was arrested in Paso Robles on Wednesday afternoon after police there say he stabbed a woman multiple times.

That woman is expected to survive.

Gomez was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on one count of murder.

Cruz Christopher Gomez, Jr.

Authorities say their investigation is ongoing.

