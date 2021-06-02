SLO County Sheriff looking for man suspected of child molestation

Investigators with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office are looking for a man they suspect of molesting multiple children.

Sheriff's officials say they began investigating David Paul Wilson, 38, in February after receiving a report that a juvenile had been sexually assaulted. They say the investigation led to the discovery of multiple other victims.

The sheriff's office obtained an arrest warrant for Wilson on April 29, but investigators have not yet been able to locate him and believe he is hiding from law enforcement.

Officials say Wilson has lived in San Luis Obispo, the Five Cities area, Nipomo, Santa Maria, and San Jose, sometimes as a transient. He reportedly has family members in southern San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County.

Investigators say Wilson has been described as someone who repeatedly seeks out relationships with single mothers. They believe there could be additional victims who have not yet been identified.

Anyone with information about Wilson's whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff's office at (805) 781-4550.

Sheriff's officials say Wilson faces multiple charges of sexual acts with a child under the age of 10, aggravated sexual assault of a minor, and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.

The alleged abuse reportedly occurred over several years. Sheriff's officials say they are not revealing information about the location of these incidents to protect the victims.