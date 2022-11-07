SLO County Sheriff looking for missing woman

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of a missing person.

Investigators say Haley Dockstader, 29, last made contact with her family on Aug. 8, 2022, and never arrived at her intended destination.

She was reported missing on October 21.

Dockstader is described as 5' tall and 100 pounds with straight red and blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has a flower tattoo on her face and a tattoo of the name "Robert" on her neck.

Sheriff's officials say she is known to frequent various locations in San Luis Obispo County.

Anyone with information on Dockstader's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at (805) 781-4550.