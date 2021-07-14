SLO County Supervisors vote to launch search for interim Clerk-Recorder

San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted to launch a search for an interim County Clerk-Recorder who will complete the remainder of the term which expires in 2023.

The position will remain vacant until after the recall election in September.

Two of the county supervisors pushed to immediately appoint Deputy Clerk-Recorder Helen Nolan. She has been acting as the temporary head of the department since former Clerk-Recorder, Tommy Gong, resigned in June. Three voted in favor of launching a "transparent process" and call for applicants.

The application period is expected to open in August.

The top candidates will be presented to the board at a special meeting on October 12.