SLO Food Bank organizing Hunger Awareness Day events throughout the county

The SLO Food Bank, a volunteer-driven non-profit organization, is inviting community members to participate in its Hunger Awareness Day initiative on Friday, June 7.

According to the organization's spokesperson, the program is aimed at raising awareness about food insecurity and alleviating hunger across San Luis Obispo County.

SLO Food Bank CEO Molly Kern spoke with KSBY about the event. "So every year, on the first Friday in June, the SLO Food Bank celebrates Hunger Awareness Day, and it's this amazing opportunity to bring light to something that can be really invisible," she said.

Hunger Awareness Day includes three main activities throughout the county: the Matching Gift Challenge, the returning community fundraising campaign, and CalFresh application assistance sites.

The Matching Gift Challenge, initiated late last month, is a campaign wherein the SLO Food Bank will match donations up to $500,000. This means that for new, recurring donors, a year's worth of contributions will be instantly doubled, courtesy of the funds provided by The Balay Ko Foundation.

On Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., volunteer-driven fundraising sites will be set up at various grocery stores and shopping centers throughout the county. A full list of the site locations can be viewed at the end of this article.

From 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., locals can get help applying for CalFresh, a state-run program that distributes need-based free money for groceries. Photo identification, proof of income, and a Social Security card or legal resident identification are required to apply. The sites will be located at public libraries across San Luis Obispo County, including Atascadero, San Luis Obispo, Nipomo, and Arroyo Grande. Details can be found on the SLO Food Bank website.

The SLO Food Bank reports a significant increase in the need for food assistance, serving 16% more individuals monthly compared to the previous year. The organization says it provides nutritious food to over 36,500 residents each month.

"Food insecurity often remains out of sight, but during Hunger Awareness Day, we shed light on the daily experience of thousands of our SLO County neighbors, " wrote Kern in a press release. "With this understanding, we can work together to overcome barriers preventing access to nutritious food and build a healthier community."