SLO PD searching for a man spotted with a gun near Madonna Road Apartments

Police are searching for the male, who they believe to be Luis Barron, a former resident of the apartment complex.

Oat 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, a report was received that Barron was walking around the complex with a handgun.

Barron was previously arrested on July for weapons charges.

A reverse 9-1-1 was issued, and residents were ordered to shelter in place. Barron was not located, and the order was lifted. Police will continue to patrol the area.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call the police at 805-781-7312.

