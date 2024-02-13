SLO police ask public for help to identify prowler

Watch Now
San Luis Obispo police are asking the public for help to identify a prowler.
San Luis Obispo police are asking for the public's help to identify a prowler.

Police said the masked prowler was spotted on surveillance early Monday morning in the backyard of a house on the 200 block of Longview.

The prowler reportedly did not enter the house and no property was stolen.

Police said the person resembles the same prowler that was caught on surveillance video at two homes in August.

Those incidents took place on the 1700 block of McCollum Street on August 5 and another on the 0 block of Hathway Ave. on August 16.

Anyone with information on the prowler is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-594-8050.

