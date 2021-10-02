SLO Police Department awarded grant to improve traffic reporting

THE SAN LUIS OBISPO POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS RECEIVED GRANT MONEY TO IMPROVE THEIR TRAFFIC REPORTING AND ENFORCEMENT MEASURES. — The San Luis Obispo Police Department has received grant money to improve its traffic reporting and enforcement measures.

The department has been awarded a $120,000 grant from the Office of Traffic Safety, in addition to another $79,000 grant to improve traffic data reporting.

“Impairment, speeding and other dangerous driving behaviors jeopardize the safety of other people on the road,” San Luis Obispo Police Department Sergeant Jeff Booth says. “This funding allows us to provide necessary traffic enforcement measures with the goal of reducing serious injury and fatal crashes on our roads.”

According to the department, the grant will pay for other services including:

DUI checkpoints and patrols specifically focused on suspected impaired drivers.

Enforcement operations focused on suspected distracted drivers in violation of California’s hands-free cell phone law.

Bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operations.

Officer training and/or recertification: Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST), Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) and Drug Recognition Expert (DRE).

Funding for the grant program comes from the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The program will run through Sept. of next year.

