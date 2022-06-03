SLO Sheriff looking for missing Nipomo woman

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who was reported missing from Nipomo.

Vanessa Ruth Valentine, 35, was reportedly last seen by a family member on May 25.

Sheriff's officials say Valentine recently moved to the area from Minnesota and is known to associate with the transient population in Nipomo.

Valentine's mother told KSBY News her daughter was last seen in the area of Tefft Street and Highway 101 and may have gotten into someone's car. She said Valentine does not currently have a working cell phone.

Valentine is described as 5'3" tall and 110 pounds with reddish-brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at (805) 781-4550.