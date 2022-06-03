Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

SLO Sheriff looking for missing Nipomo woman

Vanessa Valentine.jpg
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office
Vanessa Valentine
Vanessa Valentine.jpg
Posted at 4:38 PM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 19:38:52-04

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who was reported missing from Nipomo.

Vanessa Ruth Valentine, 35, was reportedly last seen by a family member on May 25.

Sheriff's officials say Valentine recently moved to the area from Minnesota and is known to associate with the transient population in Nipomo.

Valentine's mother told KSBY News her daughter was last seen in the area of Tefft Street and Highway 101 and may have gotten into someone's car. She said Valentine does not currently have a working cell phone.

Valentine is described as 5'3" tall and 110 pounds with reddish-brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at (805) 781-4550.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png