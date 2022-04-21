SLO Sheriff looking for woman reported missing

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who has been reported missing.

Alichia Starnes was reported missing in March by a family member who had not seen or spoken with her since December.

Sheriff's officials say another family member saw Starnes a few months ago when she visited the Midwest, and the last sighting was by a friend who reported seeing her on April 17 in San Luis Obispo.

Sheriff's officials say Starnes is possibly transient and is known to frequent Morro Bay and Grover Beach.

Starnes is 42-years-old, 5'4" tall, and 120 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at (805) 781-4550.