SLO Swim Center reopens after closure for repairs

The SLO Swim Center has reopened after about one month of closures.

Beginning Monday, both the Olympic and therapy pools at the swim center are open, and swim lessons, aquatic exercise classes, lap swimming and programming for kids are on the schedule.

The reopening comes ahead of the fall swim season.

The center, located at 900 Southwood Drive in San Luis Obispo, was closed for repairs on Aug. 16. Crews worked to repair the Olympic pool, replaced the main circulation pump, and performed maintenance on the pool deck. They also patched areas of the pool and removed rust.

The September reopening brings some additional COVID-19 protocols.

Visitors will notice an indoor face mask requirement, consistent with the San Luis Obispo County mandate, social distancing while indoors and closures of the indoor showers.

"Guests can still use the outdoor showers located on the pool deck after they use the pools," Shawn Tucker, Aquatics Recreation Coordinator for San Luis Obispo, said.

The changes come as the swim center works to do its part to slow transmission of coronavirus.