SLOCOG invites community to give input on Morro Bay-Los Osos corridor

The San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG) is partnering with several local agencies to host a public workshop inviting community members to give their input on the Morro Bay Estuary Climate Resilience Transportation Plan.

The plan outlines a long-range effort to protect the roads, bike routes, and coastal access connecting Morro Bay and Los Osos.

Looking ahead to 2030, 2060, and 2100, officials say the plan explores conceptual, nature-based solutions that make the corridor safer, more accessible, and better prepared for long-term coastal vulnerability.

Since the first community meeting in November 2024, SLOCOG and its partners have reportedly completed a coastal hazards vulnerability assessment and have developed an adaptation framework for the 2.5-mile South Bay Boulevard corridor.

Officials say the link between State Route 1, nearby neighborhoods, and the Morro Bay Estuary— including access to State Parks and the campground— faces growing risks from tidal inundation and storm surge, as demonstrated during the January and March 2023 atmospheric river floods.

“Protecting access to Morro Bay and Los Osos while restoring the health of the estuary is at the heart of this planning effort,” said Pete Rodgers, SLOCOG executive director, in a press release. “This workshop is an opportunity for residents to see how data, design, and community values can come together to shape a safer and more resilient future for this special place.”

At the workshop, residents are invited to review key findings from the coastal hazards vulnerability assessment, explore proposed solutions, and view new virtual-reality simulations illustrating sea-level rise impacts.

Officials say community members can also voice their feedback on their priorities for safer bike/pedestrian connections, including the missing segment of the California Coastal Trail.

Residents can attend the public workshop on Oct. 22 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the El Morro Church of the Nazarene in Los Osos.

Attendees have the option to RSVP here.

More information about the Morro Bay Estuary Climate Resilience Transportation Plan can be found here.