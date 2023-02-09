SLOPD arrest two Santa Maria residents after vehicle theft

San Luis Obispo Police arrested two people Wednesday on stolen property and possession of firearm charges.

Police say they responded to a report of a vehicle burglary at 4:50 a.m. on the 1500 block of El Tigre.

Witnesses told police they saw the suspects flee in a dark-colored older Toyota Corolla. A responding officer had observed a vehicle matching the description driving away from the area, followed it, and performed a traffic stop.

The officer discovered the rear license plate displayed on the vehicle did not match the vehicle's VIN. Investigators determined the plate had been stolen from another vehicle in the same area as the initial burglary but had not yet been reported.

A further search of the vehicle located drug paraphernalia, a stun gun, shaved vehicle ignition keys, controlled substances, a stolen social security card, a catalytic converter, as well as burglary tools, and a loaded handgun.

Police arrested the occupants of the vehicle, Andrea Reyes, 39, and Dustin Kinsey, 44, both of Santa Maria.

Investigators determined the license plate, social security card, and catalytic converter were all recently stolen from the El Tigre area. The stolen catalytic converter, license plate, and social security card were returned to their owners.

Reyes and Kinsey were booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on multiple charges related to stolen property and illegal possession of a firearm.

This is an ongoing investigation, police ask that if you have any information about these or any other crimes, you are encouraged to call 805-781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.