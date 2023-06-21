SLOPD cites more than 100 drivers during weekend enforcement

More than 100 citations were issued during various enforcement operations by San Luis Obispo police over the weekend.

Forty-two drivers were cited during a distracted driving enforcement operation that took place Saturday and Sunday mornings. Another 86 citations were handed out as part of a bicycle/pedestrian safety operation and general traffic enforcement operation held those same days. One person was arrested for driving with a suspended license due to a prior DUI arrest, according to police.

The operations took place during Cal Poly graduation weekend where around 50,000 visitors were expected in the city.

It’s against the law in California for drivers to hold any electronic device, including a phone, while behind the wheel.

“Despite repeated efforts to warn drivers about the hands-free cell phone law, some drivers continue to use their phones while operating a vehicle,” Said SLOPD Sgt. Evan Stradley. “Our ultimate goal is to change behaviors that help make our roads safer.”

Texting and using apps are also against the law while driving and police say drivers who receive more than one hands-free law conviction within three years could have a point added to their driving record.

Police say more than 150 people were contacted during the bicycle/pedestrian safety and general traffic enforcement operations.

The 86 citations handed out included driving a vehicle in a bike line, driving under or over the speed limit or stopping and impeding traffic, a pedestrian entering the road when the signal is red, riding a bicycle against the flow of traffic, failing to obey traffic signals, failing to obey traffic signals, and not wearing a seatbelt, among others.

“Safety is a shared responsibility, with drivers holding the greatest responsibility to keep other road users safe,” Sgt. Stradley said. “We hope this operation serves as a reminder to everyone to practice due care and to look out for one another.”

The operations were funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

