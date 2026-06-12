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SLOPD: Man arrested after smashing window, falling through ceiling at the Jack House

SLOPD: Man arrested after smashing window, falling through ceiling at the Jack House
Window smashed at The Jack House
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SAN LUIS OBISPO — A man has been arrested after a window was smashed at the historic Jack House in San Luis Obispo.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, they were called to the Jack House around 2:00 Thursday afternoon.

When they arrived, police found a second-story window had been smashed by a large rock.

Window smashed at The Jack House
Second story window smashed at The Jack House

San Luis Obispo Police said when officers got inside they found 35-year-old Blake Robertson had partially fallen through the attic ceiling.

Police said he was ordered to come down from the attic through an access ladder and was arrested.

He was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries from the broken window and falling through the ceiling.

Robertson is facing felony commercial burglary charges.

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