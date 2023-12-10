SLOPD traffic enforcement operation to focus on distracted drivers

The San Luis Obispo Police Department will conduct a distracted driving enforcement operation on Monday, Dec. 11.

Officers will specifically be looking for drivers who are suspected of violating the hands-free cell phone law.

Under current state law, drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or electronic communications device while operating a vehicle. This includes talking, texting, or using an app.

Violators can be fined and end up with a point on their record if they violate the law twice in 36 months.

Funding for this operation is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

