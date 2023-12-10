Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

SLOPD traffic enforcement operation to focus on distracted drivers

distracted driving stock image.PNG
KSBY stock image
distracted driving stock image.PNG
Posted at 8:53 AM, Dec 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-10 11:53:23-05

The San Luis Obispo Police Department will conduct a distracted driving enforcement operation on Monday, Dec. 11.

Officers will specifically be looking for drivers who are suspected of violating the hands-free cell phone law.

Under current state law, drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or electronic communications device while operating a vehicle. This includes talking, texting, or using an app.

Violators can be fined and end up with a point on their record if they violate the law twice in 36 months.

Funding for this operation is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg