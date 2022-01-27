SLOREP opens first full production since the summer

The San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre is opening their first full production since last August. In the summer, they canceled much of their lineup because of the delta variant.

Patty Thayer, the Communications and Development Director for the Theatre, told KSBY, “We are going to reopen and do the best we can and we're excited about it. It's a fabulous show. Fun. Nothing but fun.”

They will be opening the Marvelous Wonderettes on February 4th and the show will continue through March 6th.

Performers will not be masked, but cast and crew are all vaccinated.

“It's just not theater if you can't see someone's face. So but we have intentionally planned small cast shows so that there aren't as many people on the stage,” she said.

The audience will not be spaced out in the theatre, organizers say. There are about 100 seats in the house.

“We are requiring that all audience members present proof of vaccination or a negative test result within 72 hours at the door. We are also requiring that people remain masked throughout the performance here in the theater,” Thayer explained.

Earlier this month, they were slated to open a different production until a cast member contracted COVID-19. That show, is rescheduled for next fall.

People can purchase tickets here.

The theatre was able to have a small production for a Christmas reading in December 2021.