SLO's Eat Local Bonus program sells out, ends early

A program designed to bring more business to San Luis Obispo restaurants and eateries while also benefitting patrons has ended early due to popularity of the program.

The City of San Luis Obispo launched the “Eat Local Bonus” program at the beginning of the month.

Anyone who spent $100 cumulatively at any eateries in San Luis Obispo, including bakeries, coffee shops, restaurants, and even some wineries and breweries, could bring their receipt to the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce and in exchange, would be given a $25 gift card to another San Luis Obispo eatery.

The city’s tourism manager said the month of January is a typically a slow month for restaurants and they launched the program hoping it would bring some incentive for diners.

The program was slated to last until the end of the month, but the City on Saturday announced it had ended due to being sold out.

The City allocated $25,000 for the program.