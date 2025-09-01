SLO's fourth parking structure set to open early next year

People visiting Downtown San Luis Obispo will have more parking options come early next year.

With the walls now up on the Cultural Arts District Parking Structure, the city manager says work is moving to the street.

Sidewalks surrounding the structure on Palm, Nipomo and Monterey streets are being added.

The City hopes to have the approximately $41 million structure fully operational by February of 2026.

It will be the fourth parking structure in the downtown area and include nearly 400 parking spots along with 41 electric vehicle chargers, 32 bike racks, solar panels and a rooftop event space.

Groundbreaking for the structure took place in November 2023.

