Small grass fire breaks out in New Cuyama

A small grass fire broke out behind Burger Barn on Perkins Road in New Cuyama on Thursday just before 1 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials say they were able to contain the fire to an eighth of an acre.

"This is a prime example that we just established fire season here in the county, high fire season. And you can see the grass is turning and the fire will take," Capt. Scott Safechuck, Santa Barbara County Fire Department public information officer, told KSBY.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department announced the start of the 2023 high fire season for all of Santa Barbara County on June 5 marking a heightened period of fire risk and preparedness.