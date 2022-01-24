Small shark washed up at Avila Beach

Visitors in Avila Beach spotted a small shark that washed up the shore on Sunday morning.

The California Department of Fish confirmed that it is most likely a juvenile salmon shark, but it was deceased at the time it was found.

The Port of San Luis Harbor Patrol helped get the fish off the beach.

Mike Harris is a senior environmental scientist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and said it is not uncommon to find this species near the Central Coast.

Harris said that scientists are studying sources and mortality of sharks in local coasts.

According to the Pelagic Shark Research Foundation based in Santa Cruz, California, adult salmon sharks can measure close to 10 feet long, and they feed on other fishes and sharks.

