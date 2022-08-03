Small vegetation fire breaks out in Santa Maria

On Wednesday, Santa Barbara County fire officials responded to reports of a vegetation fire in Santa Maria.
Fire officials say the fire broke out at about 11:46 a.m. near Union Valley Road and Hummel Drive.
Forward progress has been stopped and the fire burned less than half an acre.
Fire officials say the fire broke out near an encampment.
The cause is under investigation.
