SMPD arrest suspect in fatal hit and run, continue search for others

The Santa Maria Police Department announced that they have arrested a man in connection with felony hit and run that happened late Saturday night. They are asking the public for information as the investigation continues.

Police say the hit and run happened at approximately 11:18 p.m. on July 10. A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing the street near the 500 block of N. Broadway.

On July 14, officers with the department's Traffic Bureau arrested and charged 34-year-old Alfonso Vazquez Gomez in connection with the crime.

Gomez, a Santa Maria resident, was charged with a felony hit and run resulting in injury/death to a person and driving on a suspended license. His license had been suspended for a prior DUI.

Police say the pedestrian was crossing from east to west when he was struck by a vehicle driving south. The impact's force threw the pedestrian into a northbound lane of traffic, where he was struck by two more vehicles. All three drivers had fled the scene before police arrived.

Police identified the hit and run victim as a Santa Maria resident in his 60s.

Police say Gomez was driving the vehicle that initially struck the pedestrian. He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.

Police are still looking for the drivers of the two additional vehicles. One vehicle is a small, single cab white pickup truck, and the other is a dark colored pickup truck with a large toolbox in the truck bed.

Both trucks fled northbound on Broadway, police say.

They say there were several witnesses to the hit and run who left the scene and have not yet come forward.

The SMPD Traffic Bureau is requesting potential witnesses and anyone with information to contact Officer Marques at 805-928-3781, ext. 1333.