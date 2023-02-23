Snowy roads on the Cuesta Grade cause traffic delays on Highway 101

Snow is falling along the Cuesta Grade and many parts of northern San Luis Obispo County.

Traffic on the grade and Highway 101 is backed up due to the conditions, CHP officials said Thursday morning.

Southbound traffic on the highway is backed up all the way to Atascadero while northbound traffic is backing up to the bottom of the grade and towards San Luis Obuspo, CHP said via Twitter.

CHP officials ask drivers to give themselves extra time for their commute.

Residents in Templeton, Atascadero and Heritage Ranch have all reported snowfall this morning.

