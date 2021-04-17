Solvang asks residents to cut back on water as California faces drought

At the Solvang City Council meeting last Monday, the council members approved a resolution to ask neighbors to voluntarily cut back on their water intake by 15%.

They also voted to impose mandatory restrictions and spend $400 thousand on supplemental water.

Solvang declared a stage one drought `condition as Santa Barbara County faces a moderate drought that is getting worse.

“If it’s a dry year, we’re going to be in a world of hurt. Prices will go up as need rises all over the state,” Solvang Public Works Director and City Engineer Matt van der Linden said at the meeting,

If the drought worsens and Solvang's water inventory lessens, the city could declare a stage two drought condition.

City officials say the resolution includes:

The voluntary water conservation by city customers aimed at 15 per cent.

The limit of irrigation at schoolyards, parks, ball fields, golf courses, green spaces, etc. between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Restaurants will place a notice where customers can see the drought condition and will refrain from serving water unless specifically requested.

Hotels and other lodgings will also place a notice and only wash linens every second day for guests who stay longer than one night.

Exterior sprinklers are permitted between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. March through October. They are permitted between 4 p.m. and 10 a.m. November through February.

Vehicles can only be washed at commercial car washing facilities.

Washing hard surfaces like driveways and sidewalks will be prohibited except when necessary for the public health and safety.

The loss of water in plumbing through breaks or leaks must be corrected within 24 hours of the user's awareness of that condition.