Solvang kindergarteners celebrate the opening of a new Viking-themed playground

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Aug. 14 to celebrate the public debut of a new playground.

It is located at Solvang School on 565 Atterdag Rd.

At 11:30 a.m., kindergarteners rushed to play on the equipment designed to look like a Viking ship.

The unveiling comes just before the first day of school on Aug. 15.

"I am over the moon with enthusiasm and excitement to launch this new kindergarten playground. I am so thankful for our partners and for our school board who supported this endeavor," says Sierra Loughridge, the Superintendent of the Solvang School District.

Loughridge told KSBY that she wants to thank the community, as well as some remaining bond funds, for helping this wonderful project come to life.