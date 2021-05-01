Some Central Coast schools now allowing prom, in-person graduation

Now in the orange COVID-19 tier, some schools in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties will allow prom and in-person graduation ceremonies.

Melanie Nunez, a senior and ASB Executive President at Lompoc High School, was direct about what has been lost during the pandemic.

“We have waited for this for so long and obviously they’re milestones, at least for me as a senior,” she said.

Deputy Superintendant at Lompoc Unified School District Bree Valla described how different the prom in her district would be this year.

“Cabrillo high school has submitted plans for a prom, it’s going to be an outdoor event in the student parking lot, with tables set up and different cohorts of students spread out in the parking lot six feet apart, it's going to be more of a dinner, and activity that way, instead of a traditional dance,” she said.

They will be seated four to a table and will not be allowed to mingle or switch seats.

At Atascadero High School, Principal Dan Andrus told our team, “Our prom will be down in the football field at the stadium under a white tent. We’ll have students wear masks. The other big requirement from us from the County Department of Health is that we have to have negative COVID test for everyone who is going to attend prom within 48 hours of the prom.”

The school will host testing, as they have done so for the athletes since sports have been allowed.

Students will also be allowed to submit a negative COVID-19 test from their doctor, or proof of full vaccination.

For graduation, the schools we spoke to will allow students to walk across the stage, but there is a maximum amount of guests allowed. This number depends on the district, ceremony location and the COVID-19 tier during the June ceremonies.

However, both Valla and Andrus said households will be limited to a specific number. There will be assigned seating, and groups will be spaced six feet apart from other households.

They say the challenge will be managing the flow of traffic at the entrances and exits, as well as coordinating the assigned seating in advance.

In the yellow tier, the students may be allowed to invite more members of their family.