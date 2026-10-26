Some small business PG&E customers may be eligible for California Climate Credit

Eligible small business customers within Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) Company's service area will automatically receive a $36.18 California Climate Credit on their October electricity bill.

This is the second $36.18 electric credit issued this year, following an earlier credit in April, bringing the total electric Climate Credit for 2026 to $72.36.

The California Climate Credit is part of a statewide program designed to help offset energy costs while supporting California’s climate goals.

PG&E estimates nearly 370,000 small business customers across Northern and Central California are eligible to receive the California Climate Credit. More than $26 million in credits will be delivered to small businesses in the service area.

The California Public Utilities Commission defines an eligible small business for this credit as a non-residential customer on a general service or agricultural rate with fewer than 100 electric accounts. Electricity usage on each account should not exceed 20 kilowatts in more than three months during the previous 12-month period.

Nonprofit organizations and schools are also eligible.

No action is required to receive the credit. Customers who do not see the credit on their October bill should receive it on their next month's bill due to billing periods not always aligning with calendar months, according to PG&E.

Customers who do not receive the credit on their November bill are encouraged to contact PG&E.