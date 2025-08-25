Sonic boom expected ahead of next SpaceX launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

A sonic boom advisory has been issued ahead of SpaceX's planned launch Tuesday from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch of the OHB Italia’s NAOS spacecraft has a 27-minute launch window opening at 11:53 a.m. If the launch does not happen during that time, another opportunity will be available at the same time on Wednesday.

About eight minutes after liftoff, the Falcon 9 first-stage booster is set to land at Landing Zone 4 at Vandenberg, triggering a sonic boom people in the surrounding area and possibly neighboring counties will likely hear.

This launch will mark the fourth launch for SpaceX this month from Vandenberg and 42nd overall launch from the base this year.

It's the 27th time this first-stage booster has been used to support a launch.

SpaceX will begin a live webcast of the launch about 15 minutes prior to liftoff.

Also on board the latest mission includes Dhruva Space's LEAP-1, Planet's Pelican-3 and Pelican-4; and four payloads manifested by Exolaunch: Capella's Acadia-6 and Pixxel's FFLY-1, FFLY-2, and FFLY-3, according to SpaceX.

