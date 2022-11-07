South County Warming Center opening Monday & Tuesday

The South County Warming Center will open for the first time this season in a temporary location at the Arroyo Grande Women's Center.

This is a temporary location; future dates will be at other locations.

The Arroyo Grande Women's Center is located at 211 Vernon St off West Branch Street. It will open Monday evening, November 7 at 5:30 p.m. and close at 7 a.m. It will open again the following night, Tuesday, November 8 during the same hours.

Guests are asked to not arrive before 5:30 p.m. and come no later than 8 p.m. The center will close by 7 a.m. the next morning.

Sleeping cots and bedding will be provided as available.

Families are welcome to utilize the Warming Center. Adults seeking shelter from the storm are invited to utilize the Warming Center for overnight sleeping. At the center, overnight guests will be provided a safe dry place to sleep and a hot meal. Unfortunately, the facility cannot accept pets.

Guests will be screened for 290 offenses upon entry.

The Center has an open-door policy. Sobriety is not a condition for entry; however, no drugs or alcohol are permitted on site.

Once at the shelter, guests will not be permitted to re-enter if they choose to leave. Meals and services are provided for overnight guests only.

The Warming Center needs donations such as:

Large trash bags

Tents

Coffee, tea, creamer, sugar

Yoga mats & roll-up mattresses

Instant Noodles/Cup of Noodles (camping meals as well)

Large backpacks

New socks and warm gloves

Rain gear/ponchos/umbrellas

New warm clothing (pants/sweatpants, sweaters, & coats)

Gift cards (for gas, clothing, and food)

Volunteers are also needed. You must be 18 or older. Please contact Charmain Navarette, Warming Center Lead, at (805) 295-1501, or by email at charmain.navarette@5chc.org.

For more information about the center, you can call (805) 202-3615.