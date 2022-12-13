South County Warming Center to open Tuesday night

With temperatures predicted below 38 degrees, the South County Warming Center will open again tonight in a temporary location at the South County Regional Center at 800 W Branch St. in Arroyo Grande.

Guests are asked to not arrive before 5:30 p.m. and come no later than 8 p.m. The center will close by 7 a.m. the next morning.

Anyone seeking shelter from the storm is invited to utilize the warming center for overnight sleeping and will receive a hot meal. Sleeping cots and bedding will be provided as available.

The center has an open-door policy. Sobriety is not a condition for entry; however, no drugs or alcohol are permitted on site. Once at the shelter, guests will not be permitted to re-enter if they choose to leave. Meals and services are provided for overnight guests only.

Unfortunately, the facility cannot accept pets.

Transportation will be provided for those looking to stay the night:

Pickup at Oceano duck pond at 5:15 p.m.

Pickup at Ramona Park at 5:25 p.m.

Pickup at Fin’s Restaurant at 5:35 p.m.

Pickup at St. Anthony’s at 5:45 p.m.

Pickup at the Outlet bus stop at 5:55 p.m.

Drop off at South County Regional Center at 6:15 p.m.

The warming center currently needs donations of the following:

· Large trash bags

· Coffee, tea, hot chocolate, creamer, sugar

· Soft breakfast bars, cereal

· Individually packed juice, crackers, cookies, chips

· Instant noodles/Cup of Noodles (camping meals as well)

· Large backpacks

· New sweatshirts, sweatpants, socks, and underwear

· Rain gear/ponchos/umbrellas/warm gloves

· Gift cards (for gas, clothing, and food)

For volunteer information contact Charmain Navarette, warming center lead, at (805) 295-1501 or charmain.navarette@5chc.org.

For up-to-date information about the operation of the warming center, call (805) 202-3615.