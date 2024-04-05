Watch Now
SpaceX announces 12th launch of the year out of Vandenberg Space Force Base

Posted at 7:44 PM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 22:44:46-04

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Friday night.

The rocket will send 21 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E). According to SpaceX, six of those satelittes will have Direct to Cell capabilities.

Liftoff is scheduled for 7:31 p.m., with backup opportunities available until 11:25 p.m.

If needed, additional opportunities are also available on Saturday starting at 7:25 p.m.

A live webcast of this mission will begin on X @SpaceX about five minutes prior to liftoff.

This is the sixth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew-7, CRS-29, PACE, Transporter-10, and one Starlink mission.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

This would be Spacex's 12th launch out of Vandenberg Space Force Base this year.

